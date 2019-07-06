Game Recap: Pelicans 80, Knicks 74

By Martin Springall, RotoWire



LAS VEGAS -- A magnitude 7.1 earthquake forced cancelation of Friday's New York Knicks-New Orleans Pelicans game at the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center.



The game was suspended with 7:53 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Pelicans leading, 80-74, when the strong temblor hit approximately 200 miles west of Las Vegas in the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest, Calif.



After a brief period as the teams retired to their locker rooms, summer league officials canceled the game because of concern about the arena's overhead scoreboard, according to Las Vegas Summer League organizer Warren LeGarie.



The Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets nightcap was also canceled. There was no immediate word on when the games will be made up. The Orlando Magic-San Antonio Spurs game at Cox Pavilion continued.



It was a disappointing end to the much-anticipated summer league debuts of Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, the first and third picks in this year's draft, respectively. Williamson's night ended earlier, though, after he took a knee-to-knee hit on his left knee in the first half. He played nine minutes, totaling 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and three rebounds for the Pelicans.



Barrett had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 18, including 1 of 8 from three-point range. He finished with 10 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes for the Knicks.



Frank Jackson scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Pelicans, while Allonzo Trier led the Knicks with 21 points and Kevin Knox had 17.