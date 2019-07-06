Game Recap: Hornets 93, Warriors 85

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Charlotte Hornets, sporting a team heavy on NBA experience, turned their play up a notch over the final 10 minutes to secure a 93-85 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup at Cox Pavilion on Friday evening.

The two teams engaged in a hotly contested first half that culminated with the Warriors (0-1) holding a slim 48-47 lead. Both teams clamped down on defense as the nip-and-tuck battle continued throughout the third quarter, but the Hornets (1-0) finally gained separation in the final period. However, Charlotte didn’t truly kick into gear until allowing Golden State to begin the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run.

Dwayne Bacon led the way for the Hornets with 25 points, adding three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Devonte’ Graham followed with 21 points and complemented them with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Miles Bridges supplied 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

The Warriors got double-digit point tallies from all five members of their starting five, starting with Jordan Poole. The 2019 first-round pick contributed 15 points, two assists, one rebound, two steals and one block. Alen Smailagic furnished 13 points and seven boards. Jacob Evans and second-round pick Eric Paschall generated matching 12-point tallies, Evans adding six assists and Paschall bringing down five rebounds. Davon Reed managed 11 points.

The Warriors return to action Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors, while the Hornets face off with the Spurs on Sunday afternoon.