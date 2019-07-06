Game Recap: Milwaukee Bucks 89, Atlanta Hawks 83

Alex Barutha, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 89-83, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

While Atlanta held the lead for the first three quarters, Milwaukee prevailed thanks to a 27-15 fourth quarter. In total, the Bucks outscored the Hawks in the second half 48-30. Ball movement was critical for Milwaukee, out-assisting Atlanta, 21-13. That allowed the Bucks to shoot 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range while holding the Hawks to 34 percent from the field and 31 percent from long range. Atlanta did hit 23-of-26 from the free-throw line while Milwaukee hit just 11-of-21.

The Hawks (0-1) were led by Jordan Sibert, who finished with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tahjere McCall amassed 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Omari Spellman went just 3-of-13 from the field but still totaled eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Bucks (1-1) were led by Bonzie Colson, as he tallied 18 points and four rebounds. Jock Landale accrued 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Rayjon Tucker generated 12 points and seven rebounds while Sterling Brown collected nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

Both teams will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for their next fixture, with Atlanta playing them on Sunday and Milwaukee facing them on Monday.