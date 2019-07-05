By The Numbers: MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

LAS VEGAS -- MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will tip off today at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The 15th NBA Summer League will feature top picks from NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm and other emerging young players. Today’s 10-game schedule will include a matchup between New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and New York Knicks guard-forward RJ Barrett – the Nos. 1 and 3 overall picks in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm, respectively – at the Thomas & Mack Center (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Below are numbers pertaining to MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 and the event’s history: