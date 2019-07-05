Game Recap: Mavericks 96, Nets 92

By Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Antonius Cleveland scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 96-92 victory against the Brooklyn Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday at Cox Pavilion.



The Nets led midway through the fourth quarter before the Mavericks retook the lead for good, 86-84, on a Cameron Payne 4-footer with 3:51 to play. Brooklyn got as close as 93-92 with 10 seconds remaining, but three Mavericks foul shouts, including two by Cleveland, iced the win.



Dallas' defense proved the difference in a game that featured nine lead changes, as it totaled 10 steals and forced 22 turnovers.



Cleveland added five rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Mavericks (1-0). Payne totaled 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Daryl Macon had 16 points and four assists. Isaiah Roby, the 45th pick this year's draft, finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.



Third-year center Jarrett Allen led the Nets (0-1) with 19 points and eight rebounds, while second-year forward Rodions Kurucs finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Guards Theo Pinson and Josh Gray each contributed 14 points.