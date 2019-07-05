Game Recap: Bulls 96, Lakers 76

By Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Daniel Gafford totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 96-76 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday at Thomas and Mack Center.



Chicago controlled the game throughout, taking the lead for good midway through the first quarter. The Bulls made just one of 20 three-point attempts but shot 58.3 percent on two-pointers, while the Lakers struggled to 29.6 percent shooting from the field.



Gafford, the 38th pick in this year's draft, was one of three notable rookies for the Bulls (1-0). The seventh overall draft pick, Coby White, finished with 17 points, though he went 0-of-7 from three-point range, and undrafted French guard Adam Mokoka totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.



Zach Norvell Jr. led the Lakers (0-1) with 15 points and five assists, and Devontae Cacok finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Perkins and Dakota Mathias each had 10 points.



Talen Horton-Tucker, the 46th pick in this year's draft who missed all three games of the California Classic earlier this week, did not play for the Lakers because of a foot injury.