Game Recap: Heat 103, China 62

By Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Miami Heat established its dominance early and cruised to a 103-62 victory over Team China in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday afternoon.

The Heat (1-0) were thought to have a fairly sizable advantage coming in, and they wasted no time validating that expectation. Miami had jumped out to a 59-25 lead by halftime and kept their foot on the gas during the third period as well, adding another 10 points to their advantage to definitively put the game away. As the final score implies, the Heat comfortably outpaced the Chinese squad across the stat sheet, with perhaps no more vivid example than three-point shooting (48.1 percent to 23.1 percent).

First-round pick Tyler Herro continued to impress for the Heat, leading the way with 23 points. He added four assists, two rebounds and three steals. Nick Mayo followed with a bench-leading 20 points and complemented them with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kendrick Nunn totaled 15 points, six boards, four assists, three steals and one block. Duncan Robinson checked in with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block.

Zhelin Wang led China with a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. Rui Zhao furnished 10 points and one assist as the only other double-digit scorer. Qian Wu followed with a nine-point effort off the bench, while Abudushalamu Abudurexiti and Qi Zhou had matching eight-point tallies.

Team China is back in action Saturday night versus the Sacramento Kings, while the Heat take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

