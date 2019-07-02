Game Recap: Spurs 99, Grizzlies 84

Alex Barutha, Rotowire

SALT LAKE CITY -- Keldon Johnson totaled 29 points and six rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 99-84 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday at Vivint SmartHome Arena.

The Spurs led throughout, going up by as many as 20 points midway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies made several runs after that but were never able to cut the lead to single digits.

Johnson, the Spurs’ 29th pick in this year’s draft, led all scorers in the contest, while 19th overall pick Luka Samanic totaled nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Ben Moore contributed 16 points and seven rebounds, while Thomas Robinson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Point guard Dusty Hannahs led the way for the Grizzlies with 20 points and two assists. Paris Lee totaled 13 points and seven assists, and Ben Lawson and Tyler Harvey each finished with 10 points and five rebounds.