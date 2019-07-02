Game Recap: Lakers 100, Warriors 90

Nick Whalen, Rotowire

SACRAMENTO -- The Los Angeles Lakers parlayed a dominant second quarter and a strong effort from their bench into a 100-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a California Classic League matchup at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday evening.

The two teams essentially matched each other bucket for bucket in a hotly contested first quarter, but the Lakers (1-1) asserted themselves in the second. Los Angeles racked up 24 points while limiting the Warriors (0-2) to just 15 during the period, resulting in a 48-40 halftime edge. The Lakers then added another four points to their advantage in the third, allowing them to play in perseveration mode over the final period to emerge with a double-digit victory.

Both squads shot well, but the Lakers enjoyed a 41-31 advantage on the boards. Each team also has plenty to clean up after Tuesday’s contest. The Lakers were whistled for 29 fouls, including two technicals, while Golden State was guilty of 21 turnovers.

Rookie Zach Norvell, Jr. led the way for the Lakers with 20 points, adding five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Undrafted forward Devontae Cacok supplied a bench-leading 16 points and 12 rebounds, adding two assists, five steals and two blocks. Joseph Young, looking for a path back to the NBA after a season in China, furnished 13 points, seven assists, one rebound and four steals. Marcus Allen totaled 10 points, three assists and one block. Second-round Talen Horton-Tucker did not play due to coach’s decision.

Second-round pick Eric Paschall paced the Warriors with 18 points and also compiled three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Jacob Evans registered 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. Jordan Poole and Damian Jones generated matching 10-point tallies, with Jones also hauling in eight rebounds. Second-round pick Alen Smailagic led the second unit with 10 points of his own, supplementing them with three rebounds and two assists.