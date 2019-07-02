Game Recap: Jazz 86, Cavaliers 71

Nick Whalen, Rotowire

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 86-71 in the Salt Lake Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday.

While this wasn’t a wire-to-wire win, Utah dominated throughout. The Jazz won all four individual quarters and led by at least five points for the entirety of the second half. Rebounding was critical for the Jazz, outrebounding the Cavaliers 45-33. In addition, Utah ended up shooting 49 percent from the field while holding Cleveland to just 32 percent shooting.

The Cavaliers (0-2) were led by Naz Mitrou-Long, who tallied 17 points, two rebounds and two assists. Dylan Osetkowski finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals despite going just 4-for-16 from the field. Malik Newman scored 13 points while Dylan Windler accrued five points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Jazz (1-1) got a gem from Tony Bradley, who finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Justin Wright-Foreman collected 20 points and four assists. Tanner McGrew totaled 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.