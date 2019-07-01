NBA Offseason 2019: Reported team-by-team moves from June 30

If you stepped away from your phone/device/TV/all of the above on Sunday, you might have missed a reported free-agent deal (or dozens of them). There were also a smattering of reported trades, contract extensions and other deals, too.

But don't you fret, we've got you covered.

Here's a team-by-team look at every reported deal from Sunday, which included a bonanza of free-agent moves. And, if you missed it, here's our full roundup from June 30, too.

* * *

EASTERN CONFERENCE

* * *

Atlanta Hawks

No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30

Boston Celtics

Report: Walker agrees to four-year, max deal with Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Durant announces plan to sign with Nets

Reports: Irving agrees to deal with Nets

Report: Jordan to join Durant, Irving in Brooklyn

Report: Nets to sign defensive ace Temple

Charlotte Hornets

Reports: Rozier to wind up with Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Reports: Thaddeus Young headed to Chicago

Cleveland Cavaliers

No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30

Detroit Pistons

Report: Rose to sign two-year deal with Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Reports: Pacers to add Brogdon via sign-and-trade deal

Report: Ex-Hornets guard Lamb headed to Pacers

Miami Heat

Heat reportedly finalizing deal for Sixers' Butler

Milwaukee Bucks

Reports: Bucks to re-sign Middleton

Reports: Brook Lopez plans to re-sign with Bucks

Report: Robin Lopez headed to Bucks

Report: Hill returning to Bucks

New York Knicks

Reports: Knicks to make Randle their first big signing

Report: Portis to accept Knicks offer sheet

Report: Gibson headed home to Knicks

Report: Bullock to join Knicks

Orlando Magic

Reports: Magic to re-sign Vucevic, Ross

Report: Aminu to sign with Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Reports: Horford leaving Celtics, choosing 76ers

Reports: Sixers to retain Harris on five-year deal

Toronto Raptors

No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30

Washington Wizards

Reports: Wizards to keep big man Bryant

* * *

WESTERN CONFERENCE

* * *

Dallas Mavericks

Reports: Porzingis to re-sign with Mavericks

Reports: Powell to get extension from Mavs

Denver Nuggets

Report: Murray agrees to max extension with Nuggets

Golden State Warriors

Reports: Warriors set to add Russell via sign-and-trade deal

Reports: Thompson re-signing with Warriors

Houston Rockets

Reports: Rockets to keep Green, House

LA Clippers

Beverley says he's rejoining Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30

Memphis Grizzlies

Report: Veteran Iguodala dealt to Grizzlies

Report: Valanciunas agrees to re-sign with Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans reportedly trade for Favors

Reports: Redick to leave 76ers for Pelicans

Report: Melli, Pelicans nearing deal

Oklahoma City Thunder

Report: Muscala set to join Thunder

Noel reportedly re-evaluating commitment to OKC

Phoenix Suns

Reports: Rubio agrees to sign with Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Report: Lillard, Blazers agree on supermax deal

Reports: Hood set to re-sign with Blazers

Report: Hezonja headed to Portland

Sacramento Kings

Report: Kings to re-sign Barnes, add Dedmon

Report: Ariza to move on to Sacramento

San Antonio Spurs

Report: Gay plans to re-sign with Spurs

Utah Jazz

Reports: Bogdanovic to sign with Jazz

Reports: Jazz to sign big man Ed Davis



* * *

* * *