NBA Offseason 2019: Reported team-by-team moves from June 30

If you stepped away from your phone/device/TV/all of the above on Sunday, you might have missed a reported free-agent deal (or dozens of them). There were also a smattering of reported trades, contract extensions and other deals, too.
But don't you fret, we've got you covered.
Here's a team-by-team look at every reported deal from Sunday, which included a bonanza of free-agent moves. And, if you missed it, here's our full roundup from June 30, too.
* * *
EASTERN CONFERENCE
* * *
Atlanta Hawks
No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30
Boston Celtics
Report: Walker agrees to four-year, max deal with Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Durant announces plan to sign with Nets
Reports: Irving agrees to deal with Nets
Report: Jordan to join Durant, Irving in Brooklyn
Report: Nets to sign defensive ace Temple
Charlotte Hornets
Reports: Rozier to wind up with Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Reports: Thaddeus Young headed to Chicago
Cleveland Cavaliers
No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30
Detroit Pistons
Report: Rose to sign two-year deal with Pistons
Indiana Pacers
Reports: Pacers to add Brogdon via sign-and-trade deal
Report: Ex-Hornets guard Lamb headed to Pacers
Miami Heat
Heat reportedly finalizing deal for Sixers' Butler
Milwaukee Bucks
Reports: Bucks to re-sign Middleton
Reports: Brook Lopez plans to re-sign with Bucks
Report: Robin Lopez headed to Bucks
Report: Hill returning to Bucks
New York Knicks
Reports: Knicks to make Randle their first big signing
Report: Portis to accept Knicks offer sheet
Report: Gibson headed home to Knicks
Report: Bullock to join Knicks
Orlando Magic
Reports: Magic to re-sign Vucevic, Ross
Report: Aminu to sign with Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Reports: Horford leaving Celtics, choosing 76ers
Reports: Sixers to retain Harris on five-year deal
Toronto Raptors
No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30
Washington Wizards
Reports: Wizards to keep big man Bryant
* * *
WESTERN CONFERENCE
* * *
Dallas Mavericks
Reports: Porzingis to re-sign with Mavericks
Reports: Powell to get extension from Mavs
Denver Nuggets
Report: Murray agrees to max extension with Nuggets
Golden State Warriors
Reports: Warriors set to add Russell via sign-and-trade deal
Reports: Thompson re-signing with Warriors
Houston Rockets
Reports: Rockets to keep Green, House
LA Clippers
Beverley says he's rejoining Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30
Memphis Grizzlies
Report: Veteran Iguodala dealt to Grizzlies
Report: Valanciunas agrees to re-sign with Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves
No transactions reportedly agreed to on June 30
New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans reportedly trade for Favors
Reports: Redick to leave 76ers for Pelicans
Report: Melli, Pelicans nearing deal
Oklahoma City Thunder
Report: Muscala set to join Thunder
Noel reportedly re-evaluating commitment to OKC
Phoenix Suns
Reports: Rubio agrees to sign with Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Report: Lillard, Blazers agree on supermax deal
Reports: Hood set to re-sign with Blazers
Report: Hezonja headed to Portland
Sacramento Kings
Report: Kings to re-sign Barnes, add Dedmon
Report: Ariza to move on to Sacramento
San Antonio Spurs
Report: Gay plans to re-sign with Spurs
Utah Jazz
Reports: Bogdanovic to sign with Jazz
Reports: Jazz to sign big man Ed Davis
* * *
East Player Movement | West Player Movement | Free Agent Tracker | Offseason Trades | 2019 Draft
* * *