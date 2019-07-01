Guide to 2019 contract options, qualifying offers

Before free agency officially tipped off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, players and teams had to make decisions on contract options, qualifying offers, and contracts that were either partially or non-guaranteed.

Here's the low down on who's staying and who could be going.

Player options

These players had an option in the final year of their contract. If they exercised it, they were in for one more year. If they declined it, they become free agents on July 1.

Exercised (under contract for one more year)

Aron Baynes (BOS)

Bismack Biyombo (CHA)

Goran Dragic (MIA)

Marc Gasol (TOR)

Dwight Howard (WAS)

Tyler Johnson (PHX)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (CHA)

C.J. Miles (MEM)

Patrick Patterson (OKC)

Dwight Powell (DAL)

Jeff Teague (MIN)

Hassan Whiteside (MIA)

Marvin Williams (CHA)

Declined (free agents)

Harrison Barnes (SAC)

Jimmy Butler (PHI)

Kevin Durant (GSW)

Al Horford (BOS)

Kyrie Irving (BOS)

Kawhi Leonard (TOR)

Khris Middleton (MIL)

Nene (HOU)

Nerlens Noel (OKC)

Julius Randle (NOP)

Jonas Valanciunas (MEM)

Team options

Here, the decision lies with the team. If they exercised the team option, they keep the player for another year. If they declined it, they allowed him to become a free agent.

Exercised (under contract for one more year)

Wes Iwundu (ORL)

Paul Millsap (DEN)

Jahlil Okafor (NOP)

Allonzo Trier (NYK)

Declined (free agents)

Jimmer Fredette (PHX)

Henry Ellenson (NYK)

Billy Garrett (NYK)

John Jenkins (NYK)

Jabari Parker (WAS)

Glenn Robinson III (DET)

Ray Spalding (PHX)

Note: In addition to declining their team options on Garrett and Spalding, the Knicks and and Suns did not issue them qualifying offers (see below). So they, along with each of the other players who had their team options declined, are unrestricted free agents.

Qualifying offers

Some players were eligible for restricted free agency. This group includes 2015 first round draft picks who had their third and fourth-year options picked up and just completed their rookie contract, as well as other players who have played three or fewer seasons in the league.

Restricted free agency allows the team to match any offer the player receives from another team. But in order to have that right, the team must have issued the player a qualifying offer by Sunday. If a qualifying offer wasn't issued, that player is an unrestricted free agent instead.

The qualifying offer is binding as a one-year contract. If the player signs it, he's under contract for next season. He could also sign an offer sheet from another team (which his team would have the ability to match), and he and his team could agree on a new, multi-year contract. The team also has the ability to rescind the qualifying offer going forward (the list below is as of June 30.)

Issued (restricted free agents)

Ryan Arcidiacono (CHI)

Jordan Bell (GSW)

Khem Birch (ORL)

Malcolm Brogdon (MIL)

Thomas Bryant (WAS)

Willie Cauley-Stein (SAC)

Quinn Cook (GSW)

Dorian Finney-Smith (DAL)

Danuel House Jr. (HOU)

Tyus Jones (MIN)

Maxi Kleber (DAL)

Jake Layman (POR)

Trey Lyles (DEN)

Patrick McCaw (TOR)

Rodney McGruder (LAC)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (PHX)

Theo Pinson (BKN)

Bobby Portis (WAS)

Kristaps Porzingis (DAL)

Terry Rozier (BOS)

D'Angelo Russell (BKN)

Tomas Satoransky (WAS)

Edmond Sumner (IND)

Daniel Theis (BOS)

Delon Wright (MEM)

Ivica Zubac (LAC)

Not issued (unrestricted free agents)

Justin Anderson (ATL)

Mitchell Creek (MIN)

Sam Dekker (WAS)

Cheick Diallo (NOP)

Tyler Dorsey (MEM)

Jonathan Gibson (BOS)

Jerian Grant (ORL)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (BKN)

Isaac Humphries (ATL)

Stanley Johnson (NOP)

Frank Kaminsky (CHA)

Luke Kornet (NYK)

Jarell Martin (ORL)

Emmanuel Mudiay (NYK)

David Nwaba (CLE)

Chasson Randle (WAS)

Wayne Selden (CHI)

Brad Wanamaker (BOS)

Two-way free agents

This past season was the second with two-way players that can go between the NBA roster and the G League. Some two-way players are still under contract for next season. Those that aren't can be restricted free agents if they were on the NBA team's active or inactive list for 15 or more days of the NBA regular season and if their team issued a qualifying offer.

Here's a rundown of two-way free agents ...

Restricted

Alex Caruso (LAL)

Brandon Goodwin (DEN)

Damion Lee (GSW)

Johnathan Williams (LAL)

Unrestricted

Deng Adel (CLE)

Rawle Alkins (CHI)

Jaron Blossomgame (CLE)

Trevon Bluiett (NOP)

Troy Caupain (ORL)

Tyler Cavanaugh (UTA)

Joe Chealey (CHA)

Angel Delgado (LAC)

Marcus Derrickson (GSW)

PJ Dozier (BOS)

Trevon Duval (HOU)

Vincent Edwards (HOU)

Jawun Evans (OKC)

Isaiah Hicks (NYK)

R.J. Hunter (BOS)

Amile Jefferson (ORL)

George King (PHX)

Kalin Lucas (DET)

J.P. Macura (CHA)

Naz Mitrou-Long (UTA)

Ben Moore (SAS)

Johnathan Motley (LAC)

Alex Poythress (ATL)

Davon Reed (IND)

Devin Robinson (WAS)

Brandon Sampson (CHI)

Jared Terrell (MIN)

Isaiah Whitehead (DET)

Alan Williams (BKN)

C.J. Williams (MIN)

Troy Williams (SAC)

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

