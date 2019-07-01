Summer Standouts, Day 1

A look at top performers from Day 1 at Salt Lake City and California (Sacramento):

Dylan Windler, Cleveland Cavaliers

Windler showcased his ability to run the floor and shoot from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old forward, drafted No. 26 by the Cavaliers, finished with 19 points and six rebounds in the Cavs' loss to the Spurs in the Summer League opener.

Lonny Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs

The Austin Spurs G League standout scored a game-high 20 points in the Spurs' 97-89 win over the Cavs. The second-year player took control in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points and helping deliver the win.

Highlights: Spurs 97, Cavaliers 89

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

A second-year player, Robinson poured in 17 points in 20 minutes and added five rebounds and four assists. Robinson played in 15 games for the Heat last season and was a standout in 33 games for Sioux Falls in the G League.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Herro, the No. 13 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, led all scorers with 18 points in the the Heat's convincing win over the Lakers. The shooting guard out of Kentucky was 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Highlights: Heat 106, Lakers 79

Julian Washburn, Memphis Grizzlies

Washburn, a swing man taken in the 2018 NBA Draft, shot 70 percent from the floor to score an efficient 20 points, including five 3-pointers on six attempts. He played 33 games for the Memphis Hustle of the G League last season, averaging 11.6 points per game.

Yuta Watanabe, Memphis Grizzlies

Power forward Watanabe was effective attacking the rim, and he also pulled down nine rebounds. Watanabe scored 20 points on 12 shots and was five-of-six from the free-throw line.

Highlights: Grizzlies 85, Jazz 68

Wenyen Gabriel, Sacramento Kings

Gabriel notched a solid double-double in the Kings' win over the Warriors, with 22 points and 12 rebounds. The 22-year-old forward, who played 44 games for the Stockton Kings of the G League last season, was 8-of-14 from the field and helped the Kings hold off the Warriors.