Warriors reach new deals with Bob Myers, Rick Welts

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 28, 2019 2:47 PM ET

Bob Myers has overseen much of the Warriors' rise over the last five seasons.

As a key summer for the Golden State Warriors looms, the team is making sure two of its top decision-makers aren't going anywhere.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reports Rick Welts, the Warriors' president and chief operating officer, and Bob Myers, the Warriors president of basketball operations, have each reportedly agreed to terms with the franchise on new contracts. The deal assures the Warriors of having its leadership structure in place as it moves into the Chase Center for the 2019-20 season.

The news was later confirmed by the team.

Welts has served in his role since September of 2011, coming to the Warriors after spending nine years with the Phoenix Suns as the team's president and chief executive officer. Before taking that role, he had spent 36 years of experience in the league in a variety of positions. Welts spent nearly two decades with the NBA (1982-99) as the executive vice president, chief marketing officer and president of NBA properties. 

Warriors COO Rick Welts has been with the team since 2011.

Additionally, Welts is a Naismith Memorial Basketball hall of Fame inductee.

Myers has been with the Warriors since April of 2012 and is a two-time winner of the NBA's Executive of the Year Award (2014-15 and '16-17). He has presided over Golden State's most successful era, which has included five consecutive trips to The Finals and three NBA championships in that span.

He was responsible for hiring Steve Kerr as coach after the 2013-14 season and the drafting of versatile forward Draymond Green in the 2012 Draft. Myers also helped the Warriors secure Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016 in one of the NBA's most surprising offseason transactions ever.

Golden State is staring down a critical free-agent period, which opens at 6:01 p.m. on June 30. Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins are among the key contributors on the Warriors who will be free agents this summer.

