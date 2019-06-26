2019 NBA Draft
Pistons trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Cavaliers for four second-round picks

Jun 26, 2019 9:57 PM ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a draft night trade that sent the draft rights to Kevin Porter Jr., selected 30th overall, to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for four future second-round picks and cash considerations.

In the deal, the Pistons received Utah’s 2020 second-round pick, Portland’s 2021 and 2023 second-round picks, as well as Miami’s 2024 second-round selection.

Detroit had previously acquired the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks on June 20.

