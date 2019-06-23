2019 Free Agency
Report: Kawhi to decline 2019-20 option with Toronto Raptors

From NBA Twitter reports

Jun 23, 2019 7:44 PM ET

Kawhi Leonard is in line for a max contract after his lone season in Toronto, which culminated with the Raptors' first NBA championship.

Kawhi Leonard will decline his 2019-20 player option with the Toronto Raptors and become an unrestricted free agent, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

However, Haynes also reports Leonard is “seriously considering” re-signing with Toronto despite widespread interest from elsewhere.
 


Teammate Kyle Lowry led a "five more years" chant at the team's championship parade last week, though Leonard has remained quiet about his future.

The Raptors are the only team who can offer Leonard a five year, $90 million supermax contract.

Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in the regular season and led Toronto to its first NBA title, adding another Finals MVP trophy to his resume.

The NBA’s free-agent negotiating period begins June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

