Report: Bucks to trade Tony Snell, first-round pick to Pistons for Jon Leuer

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 20, 2019 1:11 AM ET

Milwaukee is reportedly making salary-driven moves ahead of the Draft and free agency.

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly trading guard Tony Snell and the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Jon Leuer.

The deal, which was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the eve of Thursday's Draft, is not yet official and cannot be completed until after Milwaukee selects pick No. 30 on behalf of Detroit.

Snell played in 74 games last season for the Bucks, averaging 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The 27-year-old swingman is entering his seventh season in the NBA.

Leuer, who was drafted by the Bucks in 2011, played in 41 contests for the Pistons last season. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. 

