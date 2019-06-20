Report: Bucks to trade Tony Snell, first-round pick to Pistons for Jon Leuer

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly trading guard Tony Snell and the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Jon Leuer.

The deal, which was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the eve of Thursday's Draft, is not yet official and cannot be completed until after Milwaukee selects pick No. 30 on behalf of Detroit.

So the Pistons will be have the 15th and 30th picks in the draft on Thursday. Bucks saved $4M in salary this year, and won’t have Snell’s $12M in salary on books for 2020-21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The DET/MIL trade cannot occur until after Milwaukee selects no. 30 for Detroit. The holdup is a result of the Stepien rule- "cannot trade a first in back-to-back years". Milwaukee owes Phoenix a protected first in 2020. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 20, 2019

Snell played in 74 games last season for the Bucks, averaging 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The 27-year-old swingman is entering his seventh season in the NBA.

Leuer, who was drafted by the Bucks in 2011, played in 41 contests for the Pistons last season. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.