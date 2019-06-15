LeBron James reacts to Anthony Davis trade: 'Just the beginning'

LeBron James' streak of teaming up with superstar talent will reportedly continue in Los Angeles. This time, that talent is joining him, as the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a war chest of draft picks.

James, however, could not be more excited at the prospect of joining forces with Davis. The 34-year-old superstar took to Instagram to voice his approval of the deal, exclaiming, "AD on da way!! Let's get it bro! Just the beginning..." The post was accompanied by a photo of James and Davis, with the latter edited into a Lakers No. 21 jersey (a number that hasn't been worn by a Laker for more than one season since Josh Powell in 2010)

James is surely optimistic that the arrival of Davis -- combined with whatever the Lakers do with their remaining and ample cap space this offseason -- will launch the Lakers into title contention. The Lakers spiraled to a 37-45 record after James missed 17 consecutive games due to injury in the middle of the season. Los Angeles has not made the playoffs since 2012-13, when the team was swept in the first round by the Spurs.

This season marked James' first absence from the postseason since 2005, when he was a second-year player with Cleveland. The Lakers' midseason struggles fueled reports that James and the Lakers were eager to acquire Davis, who had made it known to New Orleans that he preferred to be traded to Los Angeles. That union became possible after the Lakers jumped from 11th to fourth in last months Draft Lottery.

Charles Barkley analyzes the Lakers' reported deal for Anthony Davis.

The Lakers ultimately decided that pick, two future first-rounders, two future pick swaps and most of their young core were worth acquiring Davis, a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team honoree. It would appear James feels the same way.