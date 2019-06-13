Klay Thompson tears ACL in Game 6 of Finals

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson left Game 6 of The Finals with what his agent says is a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced after the Warriors' season-ending loss to Toronto.

Thompson was injured after being fouled by Toronto's Danny Green on a breakaway dunk attempt with 2:22 left in the third quarter as the Warriors, down 3-2, fought to keep their season alive. He immediately grabbed his left knee, writhing on the court in obvious pain as Golden State's medical staff raced out to provide attention.

Thompson was helped off the court, then returned briefly to shoot a pair of free throws before limping back off. He was seen jogging in the hallways of Oracle Arena on his way to the Warriors' dressing room but was eventually ruled out. Thompson was later shown leaving Oracle on crutches.

Klay returned briefly to shoot free throws after tearing his ACL.

Thompson made both free throw attempts, pushing his point total to 30 on just 12 shot attempts. Even with those foul shots, the Raptors outscored the Warriors 34-25 after he was hurt.

Thompson's injury came on the heels of a nightmare Game 5 for the Warriors, who won the game but lost Kevin Durant for the remainder of the series and beyond with a torn Achilles tendon. Durant had missed roughly a month before that with a strained calf.

Recovery times vary, but ACL tears typically take roughly six months to rehab, with additional time after that to regain full strength and mobility.