Report: Kyrie Irving parts way with agent, 'intensely interested' in Nets

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly parted ways with his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday and instead has plans to be represented by Roc Nation Sports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Irving, who declined his player option for the 2019-20 season, is partnering with Jay-Z's Roc Nation as he braces for his first free agency on June 30.

With Jay-Z being a former part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets and one of the city's biggest icons, the move fuels speculation that Irving might make the Nets a free-agency destination.

Wojnarowski says that Irving "remains intensely interested in the Brooklyn Nets" while also noting that the New York Knicks are expected to remain in the mix as well.