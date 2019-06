Kevin Durant's resilient comeback from a calf injury that kept him out for a month was lauded by his peers -- and mourned when it was cut short less than three minutes into the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant suffered an Achilles injury, the team announced.

When the two-time Finals MVP went down, the NBA community immediately reached out to one of this generation's defining stars. Players present and past offered their well wishes to Durant.