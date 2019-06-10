Reports: Durant expected to play in Game 5

Kevin Durant appears ready to be in the mix for Game 5 tonight.

Per multiple reports, Durant is expected to play tonight (9 p.m. ET on ABC). As of the NBA's injury report at 1:30 p.m. ET, Durant was officially listed as questionable for Game 5.

Durant is expected to be in the starting lineup, Poole reports.

#BREAKING Warriors’ Kevin Durant is expected to be fully cleared to play in Game 5 tonight, source says. @Con_Chron has the latest: https://t.co/vncdd39W2B — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 10, 2019

BREAKING: Sources tell @MontePooleNBCS that Kevin Durant will play for the Warriors tonight in Game 5 of the NBA Finals https://t.co/892yqQGC15pic.twitter.com/7cuNlBnQ3q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 10, 2019

Golden State's Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 tonight, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2019

Durant has been sidelined for more than a month with a strained calf. The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 in the title series, meaning their quest for a third consecutive NBA championship could end Monday.

Durant spent about 25 minutes on the court before leaving toward the end of the Warriors' shootaround session for continued treatment.

"He went through full shootaround and went back to get treatment," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We'll list him game-time decision, but it looked good and we'll see where it all goes."

Additionally, Kerr said if Durant does play tonight, there is no firm minutes restriction for him.

Durant did not say anything as he walked past a horde of media to get toward the Warriors' locker room.

Kevin Durant is a game-time decision for tonight’s Game 5, Steve Kerr says — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 10, 2019

Steve Kerr said, if Kevin Durant does go, there’s no firm minutes restriction, just a feel thing on how he reacts conditioning wise. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 10, 2019

Kevin Durant leaves shootaround a bit early to head to the locker room with head trainer Rick Celebrini: pic.twitter.com/nfkIl3N4To — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 10, 2019

He was cleared by the Warriors' medical staff after Game 4 of the NBA Finals and practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time since his injury. He averaged 26.0 points per game for the Warriors during the regular season and 34.2 points in 11 playoff games before he got hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

The Warriors are 6-3 in the nine games Durant has missed.

"It's just having another powerful weapon out there who can do some very dynamic things on the floor," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said on Sunday.

Kerr said the plan was to see if Durant could clear some hurdles that he hasn't crossed during his recovery. Kerr said earlier in the series that Durant could return after completing one practice.

In a lighter moment after Monday's shootaround concluded, Kerr nailed a shot from halfcourt that drew cheers from Warriors players.

Coach still got it 🎯 pic.twitter.com/BAWxhRLBLc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 10, 2019

Toronto allowed Kobe Bryant to score 81 points on Jan. 22, 2006. In the 1,175 Raptors games since, the most anyone has scored against them is 51 points - done twice, done both times in Toronto, and done both times by Durant.

Kevin Durant practiced with the Warriors on Sunday in Toronto.

He had 51 for Oklahoma City in Toronto on March 21, 2014, and scored 51 for the Warriors on the Raptors' home floor back on Nov. 29. Even if he isn't 100%, Durant's mere presence should make the Warriors more potent on the offensive end.