Kerr: Durant to practice with team, 'gauge it from there'

The Golden State Warriors remain hopeful Kevin Durant can return to the floor for Game 5 of The Finals on Monday (9 ET, ABC), coach Steve Kerr confirmed during media availability in Toronto on Sunday.

"He's going to practice with us today," Kerr said when asked about Durant's progress. "He'll get some extra work in with our younger players, and we'll gauge it from there."

Steve Kerr addressed Kevin Durant's progress during media availability on Sunday.

This is the first time Durant has practiced with the team since he sustained his right calf injury on May 8. The two-time Finals MVP was averaging 34.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting in the playoffs before the injury.

The Warriors trail the Raptors 3-1 in the series.