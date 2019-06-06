2019 NBA Finals
NBA, NBPA address Lowry, Stevens incident

Warriors' investor is not permitted to attend games as NBA continues to investigate

Official release

Jun 6, 2019 3:08 PM ET

NBA's Official Statement

The following statement has been issued by Mike Bass, NBA Executive Vice President, Communications, regarding the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens at Game 3 of The Finals last night:

“A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league.  As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games.”

NBPA's Official Statement

"We are closely monitoring both the Warriors' and the League's continued investigation into this matter and anxiously await their conclusions and response. The NBPA has previously expressed its support of a "zero-tolerance" policy with respect to verbal and/or physical assaults perpetrated against Players. Stevens' status as a member of the ownership group does not alter that view."

 
Kyle Lowry addressed the incident after the Raptors' Game 3 win.

