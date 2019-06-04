Report: Lakers to add Hollins to coaching staff

From NBA media reports

Jun 4, 2019 5:36 PM ET

Lionel Hollins will bring years of head coaching experience to the Lakers' staff.

The Los Angels Lakers are expected to hire Lionel Hollins to join the team's coaching staff, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Hollins is a veteran NBA coach with decades of experience. Most recently he coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2014-16. Prior to Brooklyn, Hollins led the Memphis Grizzlies from 2008-13 to become the all-time winningest coach in franchise history. He started his coaching career in 1988 after playing 10 seasons in the NBA and making one All-Star team.

Hollins will join Jason Kidd on Frank Vogel's coaching staff. According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers "have made it a priority" to hire coaches with head coaching experience. Hollins replaced Kidd as head coach in Brooklyn in 2014.

