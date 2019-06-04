Report: Lakers to add Hollins to coaching staff

The Los Angels Lakers are expected to hire Lionel Hollins to join the team's coaching staff, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Lakers are hiring Lionel Hollins as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. Hollins is the all-time winningest coach in Memphis and also led Brooklyn to the playoffs. Hollins joins Jason Kidd on Frank Vogel’s new staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2019

Hollins is a veteran NBA coach with decades of experience. Most recently he coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2014-16. Prior to Brooklyn, Hollins led the Memphis Grizzlies from 2008-13 to become the all-time winningest coach in franchise history. He started his coaching career in 1988 after playing 10 seasons in the NBA and making one All-Star team.

Hollins will join Jason Kidd on Frank Vogel's coaching staff. According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers "have made it a priority" to hire coaches with head coaching experience. Hollins replaced Kidd as head coach in Brooklyn in 2014.