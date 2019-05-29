Best moments from Finals Media Day

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are set to meet in their first matchup in The Finals come Thursday night (9 ET, ABC). But before that can happen, there was Wednesday's Finals Media Day from Scotiabank Arena.

Here's a quick look at some of the key moments, sound bites and more as Game 1 of The Finals looms ...

TORONTO RAPTORS

Kawhi? He's just like any other guy ...

At Finals Media Day, Pascal Siakam shared some insight into playing with Kawhi Leonard.

... and, he's 'a fun guy'

"He's a fun guy." 😂



Kyle Lowry on his relationship with Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/37e3g5E1f9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 29, 2019

Yep, just out here to have fun ...

"I'm out here playing to have fun and be the best player I can be."



- Kawhi Leonard#WeTheNorth | #NBAPlayoffspic.twitter.com/0r50nkhfyh — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 29, 2019

Keep it going, Drake

#Raptors Norman Powell is a big fan of Drake's court side antics 😂 pic.twitter.com/8V2zZP5RIF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 29, 2019

Watch out, Danny!

Spicy P nearly took out Danny Green 😂 pic.twitter.com/JsD98k0dAQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 29, 2019

Don't drink that!

Guillermo and Norm did a shot of maple syrup. 😂



(🎥: @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/w4Sc10jXuy — theScore (@theScore) May 29, 2019

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

A superb stopper

Draymond Green remains confident in his skills as a defensive stopper.

If you're reading this

Klay Thompson is being selective about which Drake songs he'll listen to during The Finals.

They're new around here

"Cleveland in the Finals are pretty synonymous for us."



Steph on chasing another title and playing a different team in the Finals! pic.twitter.com/6osg69xyHg — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 29, 2019

Kerr loves him some T-Dot ...

"The two arenas that I felt were the most electric were Oracle & Toronto."



- Steve Kerr#DubNation | #NBAPlayoffspic.twitter.com/1l2VQYO6DB — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 29, 2019

What just happened?

Guillermo: what are you gonna miss most about Kevin Durant?



Alvo: I see him every day!



Guillermo: Next year, when he’s in New York.



Alvo: pic.twitter.com/DCHv90kPAB — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 29, 2019

Afterward, McKinnie: “What just happened?” — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 29, 2019

