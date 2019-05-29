2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals

Best moments from Finals Media Day

From NBA.com Staff

May 29, 2019 2:43 PM ET

Pascal Siakam laughs as he answers a question at Finals Media Day.

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are set to meet in their first matchup in The Finals come Thursday night (9 ET, ABC). But before that can happen, there was Wednesday's Finals Media Day from Scotiabank Arena.

Here's a quick look at some of the key moments, sound bites and more as Game 1 of The Finals looms ...

* * *

TORONTO RAPTORS

Kawhi? He's just like any other guy ...

 
At Finals Media Day, Pascal Siakam shared some insight into playing with Kawhi Leonard.

... and, he's 'a fun guy' 

Yep, just out here to have fun ...

Keep it going, Drake

Watch out, Danny!

Don't drink that!

* * *

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

A superb stopper

 
Draymond Green remains confident in his skills as a defensive stopper.

If you're reading this

 
Klay Thompson is being selective about which Drake songs he'll listen to during The Finals.

They're new around here

Kerr loves him some T-Dot ...

What just happened?

* * *

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.