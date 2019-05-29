Best moments from Finals Media Day

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are set to meet in their first matchup in The Finals come Thursday night (9 ET, ABC). But before that can happen, there was Wednesday's Finals Media Day from Scotiabank Arena.
Here's a quick look at some of the key moments, sound bites and more as Game 1 of The Finals looms ...
* * *
TORONTO RAPTORS
Kawhi? He's just like any other guy ...
... and, he's 'a fun guy'
"He's a fun guy." 😂— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 29, 2019
Kyle Lowry on his relationship with Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/37e3g5E1f9
Yep, just out here to have fun ...
"I'm out here playing to have fun and be the best player I can be."— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 29, 2019
- Kawhi Leonard#WeTheNorth | #NBAPlayoffspic.twitter.com/0r50nkhfyh
Keep it going, Drake
#Raptors Norman Powell is a big fan of Drake's court side antics 😂 pic.twitter.com/8V2zZP5RIF— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 29, 2019
Watch out, Danny!
Spicy P nearly took out Danny Green 😂 pic.twitter.com/JsD98k0dAQ— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 29, 2019
Don't drink that!
Guillermo and Norm did a shot of maple syrup. 😂— theScore (@theScore) May 29, 2019
(🎥: @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/w4Sc10jXuy
* * *
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
A superb stopper
If you're reading this
They're new around here
"Cleveland in the Finals are pretty synonymous for us."— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 29, 2019
Steph on chasing another title and playing a different team in the Finals! pic.twitter.com/6osg69xyHg
Kerr loves him some T-Dot ...
"The two arenas that I felt were the most electric were Oracle & Toronto."— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 29, 2019
- Steve Kerr#DubNation | #NBAPlayoffspic.twitter.com/1l2VQYO6DB
What just happened?
Guillermo: what are you gonna miss most about Kevin Durant?— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 29, 2019
Alvo: I see him every day!
Guillermo: Next year, when he’s in New York.
Alvo: pic.twitter.com/DCHv90kPAB
Afterward, McKinnie: “What just happened?”— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 29, 2019
* * *