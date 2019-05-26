Cavs majority owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms

May 26, 2019 11:08 PM ET

Dan Gilbert went to a hospital early Sunday and is recovering comfortably.

DETROIT (AP) -- Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke and seeking hospital care.

Officials with Detroit-based Quicken Loans said in a statement that Gilbert "received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably" after going to a hospital early Sunday. Gilbert is the company's founder and chairman.

The company said Gilbert's family requests privacy at this time.

Gilbert also is majority owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Detroit News reports that his hospitalization comes a month before his Rocket Mortgage is to host Detroit's first PGA Tour event.

It also follows his launch of a ballot drive just days earlier to push auto insurance reform in Michigan. The state Legislature passed a landmark insurance reform bill Friday.
 

