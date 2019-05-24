Milwaukee's strengths turning into weaknesses in East finals

MILWAUKEE -- The safe spaces into which the Milwaukee Bucks could retreat whenever circumstances grew relatively dire in their long and otherwise successful season are all but gone now.

Their formula, which solidified into the Bucks’ brand for 2018-19, was built on some basics that served them well in reeling off 60 victories in the regular season, snagging the playoffs’ No. 1 seed (and homecourt advantage over the other 15 qualifiers) and racing to a 10-1 mark to start the postseason before ever digging out their passports.

Then they went to Canada last weekend and saw their game, apparently, confiscated by customs.

All the constants Milwaukee came to trust and maybe even take for granted have abandoned them in the Eastern Conference finals. Against a Toronto Raptors squad ready and eager to pounce, the Bucks have been laid bare. Their strengths look now like flaws, the pillars on which they made their case as the NBA’s stingiest defense and fourth-ranked offense have turned wobbly.

The Raptors, clawing out of a 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series, have caught and passed the Bucks. They lead 3-2 after their impressive 105-99 victory Thursday night at Fiserv Forum -- the first in the series by a road team -- and can eliminate Milwaukee as soon as Game 6 Saturday in Toronto.

“Obviously,” Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said late Thursday, “I’m pissed.”

He should be. He and his team had to deal with the hardship of losing two games in a row only once all season. Bouncing back immediately became a source of pride, an excellent habit when bouncing from opponent to opponent over the course of 82 games but something even more valuable for the postseason, when a series can swing fast.

Well, the resilient Bucks have lost three in a row, picking the worst time to dabble in a real losing streak. If it reaches four, Antetokounmpo won’t just be, er, peeved, he’ll be eliminated.

Game 5 Turning Point: Kawhi takes over

That’s just one of several comfort zones in which the Bucks can no longer take solace. This was a team that won 45 games by 10 points or more, routinely turning big leads into bigger ones. Milwaukee was 64-7 during the regular season in games it led by double digits and 9-0 in the playoffs … until Thursday.

By the end, the 18-4 lead they’d opened early in Game 4 just meant the Raptors outscored them by 20 over the remaining 41 minutes.

Milwaukee didn’t face an abundance of close games, but when it did, it prided itself on late-game execution. The Bucks knew how to nurse leads, winning 60 of the 63 games they led after three quarters and all nine in which they’d done so in this tournament. Until, again, Thursday.

The fourth quarter they began with a 75-72 lead got taken from them by a Toronto team that outworked them down the stretch. Three more hallmarks of Milwaukee’s season -- defending without fouling, defensive rebounding and 3-point shooting -- got stripped away in one hellish period.

The Bucks committed 10 fouls in the fourth quarter, sending Raptors players to the line for 14 free throws and getting outscored on the freebies by six in the quarter and 12 in the game.

They did fine on the boards overall but let Toronto grab five offensive rebounds, all in the game’s final 6:25. That stymied and then snuffed the Bucks’ chances to come back.

Pascal Siakam grabbed a missed layup by Norman Powell and finished with a putback dunk to make it 89-81. Marc Gasol and Siakam extended a possession soon after by claiming Toronto misses, setting up Gasol’s 3-pointer to make it 92-85.

No sooner had Antetokounmpo thrown down an alley-oop dunk to close to 96-95, then Kawhi Leonard managed to launch a 28-footer that missed -- and scoot in to grab the ball as it fell off the rim. Antetokounmpo fouled, sending Leonard to the line to push the lead back to three with 1:48 left.

The fifth nail came in the final minute, with Toronto up 99-97. Leonard missed from the right side and Gasol managed to seal the ball from Brook Lopez. Lopez fouled, so the Raptors center hit one of two free throws to crack 100.