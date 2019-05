John Schuhmann and Shaun Powell analyze the Raptors' win over the Bucks to even the East finals at 2-2. They break down the adjustments Toronto made at home, the keys for Milwaukee to bounce back in Game 5, and more.

Then they discuss the selections for the All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams, which were announced this week.

* * *

