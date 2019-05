John Schuhmann and Shaun Powell break down the Raptors' wild Game 3 win over the Bucks, the Warriors' dominance without Kevin Durant, the health of Damian Lillard, and much more before this week's Game 4s.

Then they discuss what Magic Johnson had to say about the Lakers during a wide-ranging interview with ESPN on Monday.

* * *

