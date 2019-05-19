Damian Lillard reportedly playing with separated ribs

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has struggled during the Western Conference finals series against the Golden State Warriors, and it might partly be attributed to injury.

Lillard has been playing with separated ribs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The star guard appeared to have suffered the injury in Game 2 after Warriors center Kevon Looney landed on top of him and rolled over during a loose-ball scramble.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon also reported the injury.

Lillard hasn't been himself all series, shooting 32.6 percent from the floor while committing a series-high 4.7 turnovers per game. Golden State's suffocating defense has certainly slowed down the All-NBA guard, but now it appears an injury might also be having an impact on his game as well.