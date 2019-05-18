Andre Iguodala (left calf) to undergo MRI

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala checked out the game with left calf tightness during Saturday's Game 3 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iguodala, who's been in the starting lineup all series, exited in the third quarter and would not return due to precautionary reasons, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“We didn’t want to risk anything and put him back in the game," Kerr said.

The former Finals MVP will receive an MRI on Sunday. Golden State leads Portland 3-0 in the Western Conference finals.