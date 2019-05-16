Reports: Durant expected to miss Game 2 vs. Portland

* Tonight on ESPN: Game 2, Blazers vs. Warriors (9 ET)

All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who has not played since May 8, is reportedly expected to miss another playoff game for the Golden State Warriors.

Durant has missed Golden State's last two playoff games -- Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals and Game 1 of the Western Conference finals -- because of a right calf strain. Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes and Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Durant is reportedly not expected to play in Game 2 of the West finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State star Kevin Durant (calf strain) will not play in Game 2 of the WCF against Portland, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 15, 2019

On Monday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said people should "slow down" when estimating Durant's return.

The Warriors flew past the Blazers in Game 1 of the West finals.

"He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet," Kerr said on Monday. "We've tried to remain somewhat vague because the injury is really sort of open-ended in terms of how long he's going to need to recover. But I think in doing so, people have gotten the idea that he's going to come back ... be Willis Reed or something.

"He still has pain. So there's time ahead of him on the rehab process," Kerr continued. "We'll have a more detailed update on Thursday."

Per the San Francisco Chronicle, Durant will be re-evaluted by team trainers today in the hours before tip-off. For now, though, the Warriors still have no timetable for Durant's return.

Overall, Durant is averaging 34.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting (41.6 percent on 3-pointers), 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

An MRI exam last Thursday confirmed the Warriors’ initial diagnosis of Durant's strained right calf. The Warriors closed out the West semifinals vs. Houston on Friday night, defeating the Rockets 118-113 in Game 6 behind a 33-point night from star guard Stephen Curry. Durant did not travel with the team for that game, remaining in the Bay Area to get treatment for his injury.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.