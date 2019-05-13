Around The League
Report: Brown to remain 76ers coach

From NBA Twitter and media reports

May 13, 2019 11:24 PM ET

Brett Brown will reportedly be retained as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

After coming within a game of the Eastern Conference finals, the 76ers will reportedly leave its coaching staff intact for 2019-20.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Philadelphia has decided to keep Brett Brown in place as the team's head coach. The former Spurs assistant took the helm for the 76ers in 2013, overseeing an era dubbed "The Process" in which Philadelphia garnered multiple top draft picks before becoming competitive over the last two seasons.

Brown's optimism during the rough times, combined with back-to-back 50-win seasons and trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals, appears to have been enough to convince Philadelphia he is still the man for the job.

With any questions about the coaching staff seemingly resolved, the 76ers will now turn their attention to the roster, which will see starting forwards Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris become unrestricted free agents this summer. Philadelphia acquired both players in midseason trades. Meanwhile, third-year playmaker Ben Simmons is eligible for a contract extension. Should he and the 76ers not come to terms on one, the former No. 1 overall pick would enter restricted free agency in the summer of 2020.

