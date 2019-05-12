Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis bloodied after altercation in Latvia

The Dallas Mavericks are investigating an altercation involving Kristaps Porzingis over the weekend outside a club in his hometown of Liepaja, Latvia
"It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia. We will provide an update when one is available," the team said in a statement.
ESPN is reporting that Porzingis was jumped by several Russians. Video of the aftermath emerged showing Porzingis with a torn shirt and bloody forehead.
According to TMZ, Kristaps Porzingis got into a fight in Latvia with some Russians who were upset that he’s no longer on the Knicks. Apparently Porzingis was clubbing. Here is the video of the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/dWdB66fUYt— Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 12, 2019