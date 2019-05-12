Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis bloodied after altercation in Latvia

The Dallas Mavericks are investigating an altercation involving Kristaps Porzingis over the weekend outside a club in his hometown of Liepaja, Latvia

"It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia. We will provide an update when one is available," the team said in a statement.

ESPN is reporting that Porzingis was jumped by several Russians. Video of the aftermath emerged showing Porzingis with a torn shirt and bloody forehead.