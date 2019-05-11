2019 NBA Playoffs
Report: Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on track to return during Western Conference finals

From NBA Twitter reports

May 11, 2019 1:06 PM ET

 

DeMarcus Cousins, who has been sidelined since April 15 with a torn quariceps muscle, is on course to return to the Warriors during the Western Conference finals, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Cousins has been out since Game 2 of Golden State's first-round series with the Clippers. After Friday's series-clinching win over the Rockets, the Warriors don't play until Tuesday night, when they'll meet either Denver or Portland, who face off Sunday in Game.

In 30 games this season, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes.

 

