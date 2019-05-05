2019 NBA Playoffs
Celtics' Smart cleared for full contact, hopes to play Monday

NBA.com social media reports

May 5, 2019 3:06 PM ET

Marcus Smart averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 assists during the regular season and has yet to play in the postseason.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, recovering from a torn oblique muscle, has been cleared for full contract practice and is hopeful of playing in Game 4 vs. the Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Smart suffered a partial avulsion of his left oblique abdominal muscle off of his iliac crest. The injury occurred at 6:44 in the third quarter of an April 7th game against Orlando , following contact with the Magic’s Nikola Vucevic.

Following an MRI, the Celtics said Smart would be out four-to-six weeks, so Smart's recovery is on schedule. The Celtics are down 2-1 in the series with the Bucks, with the winner moving to the East finals.

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdan also is practicing and nearing a return from his foot injury, but he is out for Game 4.

 

 

