Jokic logs 65 minutes in quadruple-OT loss

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic logged a grueling 65 minutes in Friday's quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers, the fourth-most in NBA playoff history and the most since 1953.
That 1953 contest, between the Celtics and the former Syracuse Nationals, was the first and only quadruple-overtime game in NBA postseason history until Friday, when the Blazers outlasted the Nuggets 140-137.
Jokic wasn't the only one to log iron man minutes. Blazers guard C.J. McCollum ran for 60, tying several other players for the seventh-most in playoff annals.
The full list:
|Most minutes, playoff game
|1. 67 - Red Rocha / Paul Seymour, Syracuse (1953)
|3. 66 - Bob Cousy, Boston (1953)
|4. 65 - Nikola Jokic, Denver (2019)
|5. 62 - Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (1993)
|6. 61 - Gar Heard, Phoenix (1976)
|7. 60 - Four times, most recently by C.J. McCollum, Portland (2019)