Jokic logs 65 minutes in quadruple-OT loss

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic logged a grueling 65 minutes in Friday's quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers, the fourth-most in NBA playoff history and the most since 1953.

That 1953 contest, between the Celtics and the former Syracuse Nationals, was the first and only quadruple-overtime game in NBA postseason history until Friday, when the Blazers outlasted the Nuggets 140-137.

Jokic wasn't the only one to log iron man minutes. Blazers guard C.J. McCollum ran for 60, tying several other players for the seventh-most in playoff annals.

The full list: