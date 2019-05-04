2019 NBA Playoffs
Jokic logs 65 minutes in quadruple-OT loss

From NBA.com Staff

May 4, 2019 2:58 AM ET

Nikola Jokic handled one of the biggest workloads in NBA playoff history in Friday's loss to the Blazers.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic logged a grueling 65 minutes in Friday's quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers, the fourth-most in NBA playoff history and the most since 1953.

That 1953 contest, between the Celtics and the former Syracuse Nationals, was the first and only quadruple-overtime game in NBA postseason history until Friday, when the Blazers outlasted the Nuggets 140-137. 

Jokic wasn't the only one to log iron man minutes. Blazers guard C.J. McCollum ran for 60, tying several other players for the seventh-most in playoff annals. 

The full list:

Most minutes, playoff game
1. 67 - Red Rocha / Paul Seymour, Syracuse (1953)
3. 66 - Bob Cousy, Boston (1953)
4. 65 - Nikola Jokic, Denver (2019)
5. 62 - Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (1993)
6. 61 - Gar Heard, Phoenix (1976)
7. 60 - Four times, most recently by C.J. McCollum, Portland (2019)

