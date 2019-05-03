Series evolves, offense leaves Raptors facing extinction vs. 76ers

"We've got to help him," said Kyle Lowry, who has averaged 12.0 points and shot 2-for-14 from 3-point range in the series. "We've got to help him. Myself especially, I've got to help him score more. I've got to help him on the floor. We've all got to help him. He's playing unbelievable right now. We're not giving him any help. Me, I'm not giving him any help. We've got to help him."

That was six got to help hims, by the way.

Credit the Sixers' defense. Their rotations were on point, running some Raptors off of catch-and-shoot opportunities. And when Toronto attacked closeouts off the dribble and got into the paint, Joel Embiid was there to block their shots or scare them from even taking them.

Embiid matched Leonard's 33 points in Game 3, shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 12-for-13 from the free throw line. And he added 10 rebounds, three assists and five blocks, including two rejections of Siakam on a 21-2, fourth-quarter run that turned the seven-point lead into a 26-point cushion and brought out the third string for both teams.

"[Joel] is our crown jewel defensively," Brown said, "and I suppose offensively too, but certainly defensively. And his rim protection and shot-blocking ability tonight stood as much as anything in an incredible performance."

Can the Raptors restore their confidence in time for Game 4?

The defense was there in Game 2, when the Sixers won a game in which both teams scored less than a point per possession. The rapid evolution of this series really surfaced on the other end of the floor, where Philly scored 110 points on 85 possessions (1.29 per) before extended garbage time on Thursday.

Embiid was the fulcrum of the offense as much as he was the defense. The 3-for-4 from 3-point range was an anomaly, but he also did a lot of work inside, both in the post and as a roll man. And with Philly playing more pick-and-roll than they've done in the past, there were opportunities for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris off the dribble. For one of the first times since the Sixers' talented starting lineup came together, all five guys were able to get theirs on offense without anyone taking a real back seat.

And while the Raptors are seemingly making things too complicated, the Sixers have seemingly just taken care of the basics, as Butler would put it when he was asked about the team's chemistry on pick-and-rolls.

"I think 'chemistry' is a bad word," Butler said. "Like everybody wants to say that because we play together however many games or we didn't play together however many games. It's simple enough to know that when you have some good basketball players out there, the game happens, you make the right plays, you do what you're supposed to do with the basketball. That's all it is. The game is really simple. I think at times we as players decide to make it hard, but if you're open, shoot it. If you're not, pass."

The Raptors would do well to follow Butler's advice in Game 4 on Sunday (3:30 ET, ABC). If they don't, the evolution of this series could lead to the extinction of their season.

