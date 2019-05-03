Bulls, Boylen agree to multi-year contract extension

The Chicago Bulls have extended the contract of Head Coach Jim Boylen. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

“Jim has a strong vision on where he wants to take this team, and he has done a great job establishing the culture that we want this organization to stand for as we continue to progress. He has tremendous passion for developing young talent, is a strong communicator and a good fit for this team. The organization is confident in the direction that he is taking our players, and we are committed to him,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson.

Boylen was named head coach of the Bulls on Dec. 3, 2018, and will enter his second season as head coach after serving three seasons as the associate head coach. With more than 30 years of coaching experience, including 20 seasons in the NBA, Boylen has been a part of three NBA Championship teams. He entered the NBA in 1992-93 with the Houston Rockets, where he broke in as the team’s video coordinator/scout. Following four seasons in that role, he was promoted to assistant coach on Rudy Tomjanovich’s staff. He has also served as an assistant coach with Golden State (2003-04), Milwaukee (2004-05), Indiana (2011-13) and San Antonio (2013-14). Additionally, he has coached collegiately at Michigan State, where he served on the staffs for both Jud Heathcote and Tom Izzo. On the collegiate level, he was head coach at the University of Utah, where he led the Utes to the 2009 NCAA Tournament.