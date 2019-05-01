Report: Timberwolves name Gersson Rosas president of basketball operations

The Timberwolves have reportedly hired Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hired Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations on Wednesday, league sources told ESPN. Rosas, a native of Bogota, Colombia, will become the NBA's first Latino top basketball executive.

Rosas replaces Tom Thibodeau in the Timberwolves' top decision-making position. Rosas, who worked 18 seasons with the Rockets, had a brief stint in 2013 as GM of the Mavericks before returning to Houston. Rosas also works for USA Basketball in a player personnel role.

Daryl Morey, Rosas' old boss in Houston, knew it was only a matter of time before he got his big break.