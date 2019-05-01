Pacers still unsure when Oladipo will return

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard says Victor Oladipo continues progressing from a right knee injury but remains uncertain when the All-Star guard will practice.

Oladipo suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon Jan. 23. He did not even return to Indiana until the Pacers' season-ending playoff loss to Boston on April 21.

Pritchard told reporters at Wednesday's season-ending news conference that following surgery, Oladipo needed about 12 to 13 weeks before he could start physical therapy and that Oladipo is only beginning that second phase now.

But after again declining to set a timetable for Oladipo's return to the court, Pritchard says he hopes to have more answers before free agency begins and that Oladipo promised to return as a better player.