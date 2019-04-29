2019 NBA Playoffs
2019 NBA Playoffs

Sixers' Embiid (gastroenteritis) probable for Game 2

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 29, 2019 11:39 AM ET

Joel Embiid did not participate in the Sixers' shootaround this morning.

* Tonight on TNT:  Game 2, Sixers vs. Raptors (8 ET)

A bout of gastroenteritis kept Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid from participating in the team's shootaround this morning. He is probable for Game 2 of the Sixers' Eastern Conference semifinal series with Toronto, which the Raptors lead 1-0.

However, Embiid's illness is not expected to sideline him tonight.

In Game 1 of the series, Embiid scored 16 points but missed nine of his 13 shots in the first half and went 5-for-18 overall. Toronto's tandem of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka took on the lion's share of guarding Embiid and clearly caused him some problems.

Per NBA.com/Stats, Gasol guarded Embiid on 29 possessions (or 47.5 percent of the time) in Game 1, limiting him to three points on 1-for-8 shooting.  Embiid fared better when Ibaka guarded him (26 possessions, 42.6 percent of the time), logging 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting. 

The Raptors won Game 1, 108-95, as Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points to lead Toronto to the win. JJ Redick scored 17 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.