Sixers' Embiid (gastroenteritis) probable for Game 2

A bout of gastroenteritis kept Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid from participating in the team's shootaround this morning. He is probable for Game 2 of the Sixers' Eastern Conference semifinal series with Toronto, which the Raptors lead 1-0.

However, Embiid's illness is not expected to sideline him tonight.

In Game 1 of the series, Embiid scored 16 points but missed nine of his 13 shots in the first half and went 5-for-18 overall. Toronto's tandem of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka took on the lion's share of guarding Embiid and clearly caused him some problems.

Per NBA.com/Stats, Gasol guarded Embiid on 29 possessions (or 47.5 percent of the time) in Game 1, limiting him to three points on 1-for-8 shooting. Embiid fared better when Ibaka guarded him (26 possessions, 42.6 percent of the time), logging 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting.

The Raptors won Game 1, 108-95, as Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points to lead Toronto to the win. JJ Redick scored 17 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

