L2M Report: Correct non-call on Harden's late 3-pointer in Game 1

The NBA's Last-Two Minute report says there were three incorrect non-calls in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
However, the 3-pointer that James Harden took with 10.1 seconds left that could have tied the game was ruled a correct non-call by the NBA. Per the NBA's Last Two Minute report, the ruling was correct because: "Harden (HOU) draws Green (GSW) into the air during his shot attempt. Green jumps in front of Harden and would have missed him if Harden hadn't extended his legs."
As for the three incorrect non-calls, they occurred at the following times:
- With 1:10.6 left in the quarter, Harden turned the ball over by stepping on the baseline. Per the NBA Last Two Minute report, that call was incorrect and instead should have been a personal foul on Stephen Curry. "RAR shows that Curry (GSW) is moving laterally into Harden's (HOU) path and that the contact causes Harden to go out of bounds."
- With 51.9 seconds left in the quarter, Klay Thompson made a move to the basket and attempted a jump shot. Per the NBA Last Two Minute report, that call was incorrect and Thompson should have been called for traveling. "Thompson (GSW) slides his pivot foot at the end of his dribble."
- With 5.2 seconds left in the quarter, Stephen Curry and Eric Gordon scrambled for a loose ball after Harden's 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds missed. The ruling was that Gordon stepped out of bounds, but that call was incorrect and Curry should have been called for a personal foul. Per the NBA Last Two Minute report: "LAR shows Curry (GSW) makes contact with Gordon's (HOU) arm, affecting his ability to secure the ball."