L2M Report: Correct non-call on Harden's late 3-pointer in Game 1

The NBA's Last-Two Minute report says there were three incorrect non-calls in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

However, the 3-pointer that James Harden took with 10.1 seconds left that could have tied the game was ruled a correct non-call by the NBA. Per the NBA's Last Two Minute report, the ruling was correct because: "Harden (HOU) draws Green (GSW) into the air during his shot attempt. Green jumps in front of Harden and would have missed him if Harden hadn't extended his legs."

As for the three incorrect non-calls, they occurred at the following times: