NEW YORK – Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Paul received his second technical foul and an automatic ejection, occurred with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 28 at Oracle Arena.