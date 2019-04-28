Curry, Thompson questionable with ankle injuries for Game 1

Warriors All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets (3:30 ET, ABC) with right ankle injuries.

"We'll see how they're doing (before the game)," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media. "I'm not going to make a definitive statement on whether they'll both play. Let's just call it questionable. And there's nothing implied there. They both came in today and got some work, and we'll see how they're doing."

Curry, who has a history of ankle injuries, sprained his right ankle early in Friday's series clincher against the Clippers. Thompson sprained his ankle later in the same game, with the injury being described as "significant" by Kerr.

"He was limping last night," he said. "So, as I said, we'll see how he's doing (before the game)."

Thompson said after Friday's game, in which he scored just nine points, that he expects to play "fully" in today's series opener with the Rockets.