NBA reacts to Lillard's series-clinching shot in Game 5

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had the dream playoff scenario in front of him in Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and made it a reality.

With the score tied at 115, Lillard hit a walk-off, 37-foot 3-pointer to send the Blazers along in the playoffs and clinch a series win. And, for good measure, after he nailed the shot, he waved goodbye to the Thunder bench.

"That was the last word," he afterward. "That was having the last word."

Lillard finished with a franchise playoff-record 50 points, a feat trumped only by his magical shot to clinch the series. With the game tied, Lillard dribbled just inside of halfcourt near the Blazers logo and then pulled up and hit the game-winner at the buzzer from 37-feet. After his wave, Lillard was mobbed by his teammates and the crowd chanted "MVP! MVP!"

Lillard finished 10 3-pointers, second-most ever in an NBA playoff game.

