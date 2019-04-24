Notable series-clinching shots in NBA playoff history

In the early 1980s, the Houston Rockets paired 7-footer Hakeem Olajuwon with 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson on the front line. Both were All-Stars, and in 1986 they led Houston to a berth in the NBA Finals.

En route to The Finals, the Rockets beat Sacramento and Denver before meeting the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

Houston came into the series as a distinct underdog to a Laker team led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and James Worthy. Yet Los Angeles was able to take only one game from the surprising Rockets.

Los Angeles attempted to extend the series with a strong effort in Game 5 on May 21, 1986. But with the score tied in the closing seconds, Sampson got the ball to the left of the lane and nailed a jumper at the buzzer for a 114-112 victory that eliminated the Lakers 4-1.

1989 Eastern Conference first round - Bulls vs. Cavs

The shot: Michael Jordan sinks foul line jumper in Game 5

On May 7, 1989, Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan delivered one of the most legendary moments of his career when he hit "The Shot" to eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 1989 first-round NBA playoffs series.

With the series tied 2-2, the Bulls needed to win Game 5 to advance in the best-of-five series. The pivotal game was tight throughout, with six lead changes in the final minutes of regulation.

Cavaliers guard Craig Ehlo gave his squad the lead 100-99 with 3.0 seconds left. That was just enough time for Jordan, though, who created space over Ehlo to hit the iconic foul-line jumper at the buzzer. Jordan finished the game with 44 points on 17-for-32 shooting.

1993 Eastern Conference semifinals -- Bulls vs. Cavs

The shot: Michael Jordan hits foul-line jumper in Game 4