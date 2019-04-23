Report: Suns fire Igor Kokoskov after one year

One year was apparently enough time for the Suns to decide Igor Kokoskov was not long-term coach they wanted.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Tuesday morning that Phoenix fired Kokoskov -- the first European-born head coach in NBA history -- two weeks after he finished his first season as an NBA head coach. The former Utah assistant and Slovenian national team coach guided a Suns team that finished with the worst record in the Western Conference (19-63).

Despite having high-scoring guard Devin Booker and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton at his disposal, Kokoskov was also left with Isaiah Canaan, De'Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo as his best options at starting point guard before the team acquired Tyler Johnson in February. In-season injuries to TJ Warren and Kelly Oubre further depleted the rebuilding Suns.

Wojnarowski further reported that the Suns are hoping to hire Monty Williams as the team's new head coach. Williams is reportedly also a top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers, who parted ways with Luke Walton shortly after the regular season concluded.