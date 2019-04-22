Nowitzki pens letter thanking Mavericks fans

Though his NBA career ended nearly two weeks ago, Dirk Nowitzki took his time crafting the perfectly-written farewell to those who watched him play for more than two decades.

The former Mavericks superstar penned a letter to fans that was published as an ad in the Sunday edition of The Dallas Morning News. The words were placed over a watermark of Nowitzki's silhouette, which was frozen in the pose of his iconic one-legged fallaway jumper.

Dallas, Twenty-one seasons. One team. My home. No stat, no record, no award in this game means more to me. We won an NBA Championship together. From the moment I arrived in Dallas riding on this amazing roller coaster, you lifted me, supported me, pushed me to work harder. So many memories. So many stories. They are not only mine. They are ours. This is THANK YOU Mavs fans, from the bottom of my heart, for taking in a kid from Wurzburg and making me one of your own. I will miss playing, but I can't wait to start the next chapter with you. Forever and grateful, forever yours, and forever a Dallas Maverick. -- Dirk Nowitzki

The 40-year-old Nowitzki finished his career as the NBA's sixth all-time leading scorer, earning NBA championship (2011) and league MVP (2006) trophies along the way.